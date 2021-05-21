Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right This

This

Theatre, Performance art The Substation , Newport Wednesday May 26 2021 - Sunday June 6 2021
Two men wearing suits wrestle in a muddy pool
Photograph: Jeff Busby
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Take part in a wild choose-your-own-adventure at Newport's the Substation

Not much is known about This, a three-storey performance artwork happening at the Substation, Newport. We know it's being led by acclaimed theatre maker David Woods (Ridiculusmus, Back to Back Theatre, Sydney Dance Company, Malthouse) who has brought together 30 collaborators from a diverse range of backgrounds. We know Woods and his collaborators are creating a choose-your-own-adventure performance installation across the building, and that the work responds to the feeling of infuriation. And (perhaps most importantly) we know it will partly feature mud wrestling. For a wild art adventure in Melbourne's west, This might be what you're looking for. 

Details
Event website: https://rising.melbourne/festival-program/this
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: The Substation
Address: 1 Market St
Newport
Melbourne
3015
Transport: Nearby stations: Newport
Price: $40-$50

Dates And Times
You may also like