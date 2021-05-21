Take part in a wild choose-your-own-adventure at Newport's the Substation

Not much is known about This, a three-storey performance artwork happening at the Substation, Newport. We know it's being led by acclaimed theatre maker David Woods (Ridiculusmus, Back to Back Theatre, Sydney Dance Company, Malthouse) who has brought together 30 collaborators from a diverse range of backgrounds. We know Woods and his collaborators are creating a choose-your-own-adventure performance installation across the building, and that the work responds to the feeling of infuriation. And (perhaps most importantly) we know it will partly feature mud wrestling. For a wild art adventure in Melbourne's west, This might be what you're looking for.