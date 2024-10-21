The smash-hit musical Dear Evan Hansen is coming to Melbourne from December 13, so make sure you nab tickets to this summer's must-see show, as it’s only on for a strictly limited season.

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of an anxious high schooler who is suddenly at the centre of a horrible tragedy, while exploring themes of mental health and social isolation. With six Tony Awards under its belt, you can see why people all over the world have fallen in love with the musical.

Now that opportunity comes to Australia, with the premiere kicking off in Sydney last month and already receiving a five-star review from our Time Out Sydney team. However, simply reading about it or watching the film won’t cut the mustard – it’s a musical where the raw subject matter is all the more moving live on stage.

Originally performed by Broadway legend Ben Platt, this Australian tour will star rising talent Beau Woodbridge as the titular role (known for his roles in Love Never Dies, Mary Poppins for the New Zealand tour and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang).

“It’s a show I have dreamed of one day being involved with and here I am all of sudden doing the Australian Premiere,” says Woodbridge.



“The role also is such a great opportunity for myself as an actor, ultimately this is the work I love and want to keep doing, and Evan really feels like a key to those doors.”

You might also recognise newcomer Georgia Laga’aia who steps into the role of Zoe Murphy – and yes, that name looks familiar because she is one of the eight children of Jay Laga’aia (legend of the stage, and also of Play School).

Last year, Michael Cassel Group announced that it would bring Dear Evan Hansen to Australia for the first time ever in a co-production with Sydney Theatre Company. Adding to this momentous news was the fact that this is the first original staging of the musical to be licensed since it was originated.



This heartfelt production is everything you could want from a high-end musical – polished, perfectly cast and packed with pop tunes. The ensemble delves into complex themes with expertise, making for a moving and memorable experience that Melburnians shouldn't miss.

“Dear Evan Hansen is a show that I believe any individual can find something to relate too. Whether that is through its themes, characters or setting, audiences will always leave with a sense of connection to the show,” explains Woodbridge.

“I believe despite the content in the show and what can seem like pretty heavy themes, Dear Evan Hansen is quite funny. It surprises me every show the amount of laughs that we get from audiences. Ultimately, audiences with little knowledge can expect a fantastic contemporary score, plus a deeply intriguing plot taking place in the current world of our youth and the possible negative effects social media can have.”

Catch Dear Evan Hansen at the Arts Centre Melbourne for a nine-week season, with tickets starting at $75. Book your tickets via the Arts Centre Melbourne website here.