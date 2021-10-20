The Who's acclaimed and electrifying rock opera comes to Melbourne's Palais Theatre

You wouldn’t necessarily expect an opera company to be taking on the music of the Who, but that’s exactly what Victorian Opera is doing. After being postponed twice, the company is staging the first professional Australian production of Tommy at the Palais Theatre, with Acid Queens and Pinball Wizards aplenty.

It makes a fair bit of sense when you consider that Tommy is a rock opera in the truest sense of the term: it’s almost completely sung-through (i.e. no dialogue) and tells a story of epic proportions, as the titular “deaf, dumb and blind” kid rises to superstardom thanks to his prodigious pinball talents.

When it debuted way back in 1969, Tommy was a hit, winning five Tony Awards (plus three Olivier Awards and a Grammy) and going on to spawn a 1975 film starring Elton John and Tina Turner. It's both a psychedelic trip to the 1960s and a true underdog story that is going to leave you standing on your seat cheering for more.

Tommy is showing at the Palais Theatre from February 22 to March 1, with tickets on sale now.

