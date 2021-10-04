Yeehaw: watch as the Yummy crew are satirising the spaghetti western

What happens when one of Melbourne's most diverse and delightful drag and performance troupes decides to take on the spaghetti western genre? You saddle up for a rollicking good time, that's what.

During the great sequestering of 2020, the Yummy team took the time to write a brand-new show that takes the spaghetti western film sub-genre and turns it into a complete spoof – while also commenting on the Westward Expansion and the problematic concept of manifest destiny. Who says you can't wear arseless chaps and also explore political themes?

How to Make a Western has been captured on screen as a feature-length film, directed by James Welsby and with narration from Tiwi drag superstar Foxxy Empire. Starring Valerie Hex, Hannie Helsden, Jandruze, Bendy Ben, Zelia Rose, and Aysha Buffet, this show is sure to have you boot-scootin' and guffawing till the cows come home.