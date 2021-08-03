What's behind door number three? How about door number 1,000?

If you had fun getting lost inside 1000 Doors outside the Arts Centre Melbourne in 2018, we have good news. The exploratory, befuddling installation is back for 2021 and this time it's headed to Ballarat.

The work is designed by Christian Wagstaff and Keith Courtney, who were also behind House of Mirrors (which sat outside Arts Centre Melbourne in 2017). It is a maze of doors, some locked, some open, some leading to corridors and rooms, and some leading to cupboards and dead ends. Visitors will be able to walk through the installation, opening whatever doors they fancy and discovering new and interesting pathways through the maze.

It's not just doors, either – there are also gateways, portraits and screens to walk past, into and through. The interactive work is designed to encourage people to give into their curiosity and have a stickybeak through a self-contained world.

1000 Doors will be located in the Armstrong Street South space between the town hall and Myer. Tickets are on sale now (and are free for under 5s and over 75s).