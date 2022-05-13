Time Out says

If Abbie Chatfield is nervous to be on stage in Melbourne, it doesn’t show. Ahead of her very first A Hot Night with Abbie Chatfield gig at the Sydney Opera House on May 7, she took to her Instagram stories and revealed to her 397,000 followers that she had cried multiple times due to the stress of it all. But from the moment the lights dim at her debut Melbourne show at the Athenaeum Theatre and she steps out, Chatfield is electrifying and energetic – and the hyped crowd of prosecco-fuelled women and the odd gay man are more than ready to soak up whatever explicit antics come their way. (Spoiler alert: there would be many.)

Drag act HotPink kicks off the show – Chatfield’s third in a run of seven sold-out national performances – and instantly impresses, even owning a slight wardrobe malfunction that would have derailed a less experienced entertainer.

To a chorus of high-pitch squeals, Chatfield is joined by first guest Khanh Ong, of Masterchef and Survivor Blood v Water fame. Their genuine friendship and easy rapport are a delight to behold, with the pair discussing everything from their ultimate death row meal (fried chicken and “that bottle of water on your bedside table that you drink at 3am” for Ong, in case you were wondering) to Ong’s experiences in an Indonesian refugee camp. It’s an emotional moment, with tears shed by both, and Ong’s simple but timely advice to “just be nice” to refugees is an important takeaway from the conversation.

After a brief interval, Chatfield returns with her second guest of the evening: Milo Hartill aka That Fat Diva. The model, actor and queer content creator arrives straight from the runway of Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, and her unbridled enthusiasm and cries of “ally” have the audience in raptures. Chatfield and Hartill speak passionately about body positivity, diet culture and the difference between tokenism and legitimate representation at major events like Fashion Week.

While we don’t cop a famous Chatfield rant, there are quips on the upcoming election, open relationships, anal and swallowing (those last two were completely unrelated topics, by the way). We also get an update on Chatfield’s beloved rescue pooch Marco – whose cancer diagnosis, fans will be relieved to hear, is not as bad as initially thought.

But the highlight of the night is the Nightmare Fuel segment, which is provided by one particularly brave audience member. It’s the story of a hook-up gone wrong in Singapore and involves smashed wine glasses, a spiderman suit and a quick escape through some bushes – the animated facial expressions of Chatfield and Ong throughout the retelling are priceless.

Walking out after the show is done, it’s impossible not to overhear snippets of spirited conversation, all of which went something like: “that was awesome”, “she’s such an icon” and “I laughed so hard when she said this…” There’s no denying that this is Queen Abbie’s world right now, and we’re all just living in it.

A Hot Night with Abbie Chatfield returns to the Athenaeum Theatre for one final Melbourne show on May 13, before the tour heads to Adelaide, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

