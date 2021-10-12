Melbourne is launching a major arts festival for Deaf and Disabled creatives

Deaf and Disabled artists are set to take centre stage for Melbourne's newest festival. Alter State is a major new arts festival that puts the work of Deaf and Disabled artists from Australia and Aotearoa (New Zealand) in the spotlight, encouraging interconnectedness and curiousity between both disabled and non-disabled communities.

It all kicks off this November with a digital program that seeks to introduce and intrigue audiences with an online (and free!) series of events. First up in this digital program is a Welcome to Country that will take at-home audiences on a virtual journey through both Australia and Aotearoa (beginning at Birrarung Marr), with festival foundation artists Carly Findlay, Joshua Pether and Rodney Bell also speaking about their hopes and intentions for the inaugural festival.

Other highlights from the digital festival include new digital commissions from artists like Daisy Sanders, Rodney Bell and Patrick William Carter, which will be curated by First Nations curators. Arts Access Australia – the nation's leading organisation for arts and disability – will bring together Deaf and Disabled artists to speak about the Australian Code of Conduct for Access in the Arts (which seeks to combat ableism and increase agency for Deaf, Disabled and neurodivergent people), while Arts Access Victoria is hosting workshops and panel discussions.

The always engaging Polyglot Theatre is also making an appearance alongside Oily Cart theatre company, with the two groups coming together to create an inclusive production for Disabled children and young people.

Following the digital program in 2021, the first-ever Alter State festival will be held in late 2022. While not much is known about the program for the bricks-and-mortar festival, we do know that Arts Centre Melbourne is teaming up with the Metro Tunnel Creative program and Women's Circus to create a public work starring Deaf, Disabled and non-disabled artists.

The Alter State digital program runs from November 9 to 13 online.