The Altona Homestead was once home to the Langhorne family and the spirit of their colourful history is said to remain to this day. This building has seen no shortage of births and deaths, so it’s no surprise the homestead has ended up at the centre of countless paranormal investigations over the years.

This tour run by Lantern Ghost Tours explores the homestead itself and the grounds, and we advise you to steel your nerves before booking a spot.