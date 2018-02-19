An evening with Hillary Rodham Clinton

The former presidential candidate is coming to Melbourne to share her thoughts on the 2016 election and what we can all do now in the age of Trump

Hillary Rodham Clinton has been in public life for more than 40 years, as first lady, senator for New York and then secretary of state. Her failed 2016 presidential bid is arguably the most important electoral loss in decades.

Clinton has been an exercise in restraint for years, trying to find the right words, smile, not make a fuss. But after retiring from public service, she's finally ready to speak candidly.

"In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down," Clinton says.

Speaking at the Melbourne Convention Centre in May, Clinton will talk about the 2016 election; the obstacles women in politics face; how she managed to pick herself up after the biggest defeat of her life; and what happens next.

She is promoting her new book, What Happened, and VIP ticket holders will get a copy of the book as well as access to a cocktail party before the event.