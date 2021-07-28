Learn the basics of urban beekeeping in these hands-on workshops from local apiarist Honey Fingers

Have you ever looked at your morning toast, slathered in honey, and thought about how it came to be? Just how did hundreds of fuzzy insects turn flower pollen into a delicious syrup? And how can I do that in my own backyard?

The Honey Fingers team will show you just how this spring, with the local beekeepers running a two-day introductory workshop to urban beekeeping. It might seem strange, but bees actually can thrive in urban environments.

Over two consecutive Sundays, aspiring apiarists will learn theory and a bee-centric philosophy as well take part in practical workshops on frame building, honey extraction and beehive inspection. Also included is a picnic lunch featuring bread from All Are Welcome, local cheeses and (of course) honey.

Workshops are $375 with ten per cent of the gross takings going towards FareShare (so they can keep providing people in need with top quality meals). Should restrictions prevent the in-person workshops from going ahead, there is an online contingency plan in place.