Celebrate the life and works of Jane Austen at this hybrid online and in-person festival in November

Jane Austen is one of the world's most beloved novelists, best known for Pride and Prejudice and for the numerous blockbuster films and TV series inspired by her works. Celebrate Austen's novels and their wit, social commentary and titillating romances at this year's Austen Con.

The fourth annual Austen Con comes from Melbourne-based theatre company 24 Carrot Productions. The festival will be a hybrid in-person and virtual event taking place on November 6 from 9am to 5pm at the Abbotsford Convent. Aside from a dancing activity, each event will be available both in-person and online.

Throughout the day, you can partake in everything from a speed dating session and an Austen-inspired escape room, to talks and discussions around motifs in Austen's novels. If you can't make it in-person or watch the event live, most of the program will be accessible via YouTube for 48 hours afterwards.

Vendors will be present at the event, and all guests also get access to discounts at the online Mansfield Park Market Hub where you can buy all manner of Jane Austen-themed items. You can purchase an online-only or hybrid ticket through the 24 Carrot Productions website.