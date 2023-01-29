Time Out says

Every year, thousands head to Melbourne Park to watch the superstars of tennis battle it out in the fierce summer heat. Despite the heatwaves that occur regularly during the event (temperatures of 35 degrees or higher are common) the Australian Open continues to attract the world's best tennis players and their fans to the southern hemisphere's only Grand Slam tournament.

The 2023 tournament begins on Monday, Monday 16. Day and night sessions are available, and adult tickets start at $59. Best to book your tickets sooner rather than later. You can click the 'buy ticket' button above to get yours and learn more about session options at the website.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our guide to the best things happening in Melbourne this week.