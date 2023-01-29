Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Australian Open

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Melbourne Park Function Centre, Melbourne
  • Recommended
Angelique Kerber of Germany takes on Serena Williams of the United States on day thirteen of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, January 30, 2016.(Ben Solomon/Tennis Australia)
Photograph: Ben Solomon
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Get all the on-court action at the 2023 Australian Open

Every year, thousands head to Melbourne Park to watch the superstars of tennis battle it out in the fierce summer heat. Despite the heatwaves that occur regularly during the event (temperatures of 35 degrees or higher are common) the Australian Open continues to attract the world's best tennis players and their fans to the southern hemisphere's only Grand Slam tournament.

The 2023 tournament begins on Monday, Monday 16. Day and night sessions are available, and adult tickets start at $59. Best to book your tickets sooner rather than later. You can click the 'buy ticket' button above to get yours and learn more about session options at the website.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our guide to the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Rebecca Russo
Written by
Rebecca Russo

Details

Event website:
ausopen.com
Address:
Melbourne Park Function Centre
Batman Ave
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
sales@mopt.vic.gov.au

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!