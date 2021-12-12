Surround yourself with flowers, food and fun times at the Ballarat Begonia Festival

Ballarat’s Begonia Festival has returned and expanded into a nine-day event spread across Ballarat's CBD. Head on over to enjoy beautiful begonias, farmers’ markets, live music and roving performers.

The city’s 150-year-old botanical gardens will serve as the event’s main location, with its floral display including a multi-coloured (and might we say, very Instagrammable) display featuring rare and common begonias. An audio tour will also be available to listen to while viewing the floral extravaganza that will highlight the history of Ballarat’s gardens and begonias.

The full Ballarat Begonia Festival program will be available in February 2022. In the meantime, be sure to add Begonia Parade on March 14 to your calendar as a festival highlight.

Ballarat is just 90 minutes away from Melbourne, and more information on the Ballarat Begonia Festival can be found on the website.