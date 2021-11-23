Disarm a paint-filled bomb at this hectic new Melbourne escape room

If being stressed in an enclosed space is your thing, this new Docklands escape room will satify all your adrenaline-seeking, masochistic needs. Compounding the anxiety of a traditional escape room with the threat of being covered head to toe in fluorescent paint, Beating the Bomb lets you live out all your spy-movie fantasies.

Players will be given an hour to solve puzzles, avoid lasers and neutralise a paint bomb before the clock runs out and they become a human Jackson Pollock. Thankfully, hazmat suits are provided to cover your clothing – and protective face shields too.

Beating the Bomb features five hi-tech interactive game rooms, all of which are included in the price of admission. Plus plenty of photos and videos of your experience.