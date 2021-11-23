Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Beating the Bomb

Beating the Bomb

Things to do, Games and hobbies Docklands Studios , Docklands Until Friday December 31 2021
Beat the Bomb players covered in paint
Beating the Bomb escape room
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Disarm a paint-filled bomb at this hectic new Melbourne escape room

If being stressed in an enclosed space is your thing, this new Docklands escape room will satify all your adrenaline-seeking, masochistic needs. Compounding the anxiety of a traditional escape room with the threat of being covered head to toe in fluorescent paint, Beating the Bomb lets you live out all your spy-movie fantasies.

Players will be given an hour to solve puzzles, avoid lasers and neutralise a paint bomb before the clock runs out and they become a human Jackson Pollock. Thankfully, hazmat suits are provided to cover your clothing – and protective face shields too.

Beating the Bomb features five hi-tech interactive game rooms, all of which are included in the price of admission. Plus plenty of photos and videos of your experience.

Details
Event website: https://explorehidden.com/event/details/beating-the-bomb-melbourne-1553046
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Docklands Studios
Address: 476 Docklands Drive
Docklands
Melbourne
3008
Price: $55 per person
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers