Bendigo Bloom

  Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  Around Bendigo, Bendigo
  Flowerbeds filled with tulips are illuminated by colourful lights.
    Photograph: Supplied
  Three people stand smiling in front of a stage.
    Photograph: Supplied
  A performer sings into a microphone and plays guitar, inside a tram.
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Bendigo will be in full bloom with this annual festival celebrating all things spring

The beloved regional town of Bendigo will bask in the glow of the changing seasons with a massive, colourful festival in September. The annual celebration of spring called Bloom is celebrating its 20th year, bathing the town in colour with more than 50 events and experiences throughout the season. 

From idyllic gardens to cultural tours, foodie events and even a tram party, there's so much to explore during the festival. Some of the highlights include the annual tulip display, with more than 53,000 tulips painting a rainbow across Bendigo’s heritage main street. After the sun sets, the tulips are transformed into a kaleidoscopic light walk called Bloom After Dark.

Plus, you can take a ride on a tram-turned-pop-up bar when the Groove Tram rolls into town. One of the town's famous heritage trams has been fitted out to be transformed into an entertainment venue, where musical performances, fine wine and local views are the order of the night. 

Plus, there are loads of events for foodies, with a tour of Bendigo's finest restaurants in Flavour Trail: A Gastronomic Adventure, where you'll dine in a progressive dinner across your journey. Then, there's the Heathcote Wine and Food Festival on the first weekend of October, where you can sample the latest wines. Or you can discover Bendigo’s charming heritage buildings with the Heritage and Hidden Spaces Wine Walk on Saturday, October 21. 

The program is absolutely jam-packed with so many events; it's definitely worth checking out the full rundown on the website here

Feeling like a road trip? Check out our guide to the best ones from Melbourne here

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous

Details

Event website:
www.bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo/bloom
Address:
Around Bendigo
Around Bendigo
Bendigo
Melbourne
3550

Dates and times

