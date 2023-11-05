Time Out says

The beloved regional town of Bendigo will bask in the glow of the changing seasons with a massive, colourful festival in September. The annual celebration of spring called Bloom is celebrating its 20th year, bathing the town in colour with more than 50 events and experiences throughout the season.

From idyllic gardens to cultural tours, foodie events and even a tram party, there's so much to explore during the festival. Some of the highlights include the annual tulip display, with more than 53,000 tulips painting a rainbow across Bendigo’s heritage main street. After the sun sets, the tulips are transformed into a kaleidoscopic light walk called Bloom After Dark.

Plus, you can take a ride on a tram-turned-pop-up bar when the Groove Tram rolls into town. One of the town's famous heritage trams has been fitted out to be transformed into an entertainment venue, where musical performances, fine wine and local views are the order of the night.

Plus, there are loads of events for foodies, with a tour of Bendigo's finest restaurants in Flavour Trail: A Gastronomic Adventure, where you'll dine in a progressive dinner across your journey. Then, there's the Heathcote Wine and Food Festival on the first weekend of October, where you can sample the latest wines. Or you can discover Bendigo’s charming heritage buildings with the Heritage and Hidden Spaces Wine Walk on Saturday, October 21.

The program is absolutely jam-packed with so many events; it's definitely worth checking out the full rundown on the website here.

