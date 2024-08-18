Since 2012 the Bendigo Writers Festival has been the go-to event for the region's avid readers and writers. Primarily located in the city's View Street arts precinct, the festival has events all over the city – everything from talks to storytelling sessions and debates.



Authors this year include Annabel Crabb, the well-known journalist and TV presenter who will be under the spotlight for a change; Paul Ham, whose new book The Soul explores how the soul and mind are the engines of human history; cook and author Julie Goodwin, who will be the guest of honour at a curated dinner served at Mackenzie Quarters; and founder and CEO of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, Kon Karapanagiotidis, who will host a special lunch with his mum.

With more than 50 ticketed events, there’s something for everyone in this jam-packed program. Young readers can meet children’s authors and illustrators at Creative Kids; aspiring writers can take part in free sessions at the festival's Big Top; regional dwellers can catch performances from actress Jane Clifton; and everyone can tune into ABC statewide radio as they broadcast live interviews with renowned writers and festival guests from 9am.

Not only that, but a series of panel discussions and events showcasing First Nations care for Country will be taking place with inspiring guest speakers including Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO, Rodney Carter.

Don’t leave empty-handed, pick up something from the First Nations Art Market or head to local retailer Bookish, where you can find the festival shop with every title featured in the program. The festival is on from August 16-18, and you can find more information here.