Better in Bread

Just when you thought bread couldn’t get any better, Beast CBD decided to throw a festival of carb

Just in time for winter, the Beast CBD is bringing a special festival of carb from their Swanston Street burger joint. They’ve collaborated with six local faves, including Hi Fi by Terror Twilight, Laan Taan, The Lincoln, Dessertopia, Warkop and Sloppy Joe's Deli, to bring you a smorgasbord of bread-heavy delights.

For another two Thursdays in June, Beast CBD will be slinging treats like ciabatta with pressed brisket and cured pigs head, truffle katsu sandos, and an 'Is It Cake?' moment with Dessertopia's take on Vegemite dessert.

View the full menu and calendar on the Beast website.

Written by Sanam Goodman

cbdbeastmelbourne.com/better-in-bread
