This monthly event brings together notable figures to talk about the words they wish they'd said

Are you kept awake at night by all the things you wish you'd said? Maybe you wish you'd told someone how much you cared before they passed away, or how much you hated your boss before you resigned.

Each month Better Off Said brings together notable names to respond to one very simple statement: "what I wish I'd said". The spoken word event is the brainchild of Marieke Hardy and Emilie Zoey Baker who run the event on the first Sunday of every month out of the revamped Brunswick Ballroom.

The July line-up of guests includes presenter Myf Warhurst, journalist Osman Faruqi, radio host Virginia Trioli and editor and arts worker Lujayn Hourani. Expect responses that run the gamut of emotions, from poignant to political, sad to silly. The evening will also feature writer Tony Birch who will give a "living eulogy", paying tribute to something or someone still in existence. The night also features a performance from Melbourne indie musician Bumpy (Squid Nebula, Drmngnow).

Better Off Said's 2021 talks were due to launch in June but were postponed due to Victoria's fourth lockdown. The June line-up of guests (which includes Denise Scott, N'fa Jones, Samuel Johnson and Janelle Da Silva, with Mama Alto performing) has been rescheduled for the August Better Off Said event (Aug 1).