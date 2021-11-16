Birdies Mini Golf
Time Out says
Make a booking, gather your friends and down a pint while you putt
If you've been waiting for a chance to show off your swing, Birdies Mini Golf has finally landed in Melbourne.
Australia's first Birdies Mini Golf includes an 18-hole course and a bar that would make any Melburnian's night. Featuring craft beers from 12 independent breweries and 65 gins from independent distillers, it's worth going for the bar alone.
Located in the dining and entertainment precinct of the Forest Hill Chase shopping centre, Birdies Mini Golf is the perfect location for birthdays, corporate functions and team building.
To putt your way around the bar, make a booking through the website.
Details
|Address:
|
270 Canterbury Road
Forest Hill
Melbourne
3131
|Price:
|$15-$55
|Menu:
|View Menu
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Sun 11am-10pm