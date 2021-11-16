Make a booking, gather your friends and down a pint while you putt

If you've been waiting for a chance to show off your swing, Birdies Mini Golf has finally landed in Melbourne.

Australia's first Birdies Mini Golf includes an 18-hole course and a bar that would make any Melburnian's night. Featuring craft beers from 12 independent breweries and 65 gins from independent distillers, it's worth going for the bar alone.

Located in the dining and entertainment precinct of the Forest Hill Chase shopping centre, Birdies Mini Golf is the perfect location for birthdays, corporate functions and team building.

To putt your way around the bar, make a booking through the website.