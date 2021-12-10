This Sugar Republic summer installation features scratch ’n’ sniff floral walls, cherry blossoms and a sunshine room

Sugar Republic is back with a new event, but it looks a little different compared to the team's usual sugary, treat-filled installations. Bloomville is bringing nature to the Instragram grid with a new eye-catching installation in Aintree.

The installation, opening on January 15, is all about flowers and fun times. You can find the pop-up at Woodlea Town in Aintree, where Bloomville will have rooms fit for any budding influencer or person wanting a cute picture. Think confetti showers, cherry blossoms, a scratch 'n' sniff floral wall and all of the colour and aesthetic that we have come to expect from Sugar Republic.

However, Bloomville will be slightly different from your usual pop-up installation. How? It's all taking place in shipping containers in a park so you can walk between the nature-inspired art and actual nature. Meaning you can take a photo in the flower room and do a boomerang with a tree all at the one venue.

Tickets are currently only available until January 29 so pick a date, grab your friends and work out those angles.

Book your tickets and find some inspiration on the Sugar Republic website.