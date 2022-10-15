Time Out says

Physicist and science expert Brian Cox is heading to Melbourne with a brand new show exploring the universe

Join British physicist Professor Brian Cox for a brand new live show hitting Melbourne. Horizons – A 21st Century Space Odyssey is a dazzling cinematic journey, combining state of the art LED screen technology, jaw-dropping interstellar graphics, and Cox's fascinating commentary.

Cox is known for making science a truly captivating topic without dumbing it down. He'll be appearing alongside comedian, actor and writer Robin Ince, who he currently co-hosts The Infinite Monkey Cage with on BBC Radio 4 – a witty, irreverent program that looks at the world through the eyes of science.

If Cox’s past tours (and the topics covered on The Infinite Monkey Cage) are anything to go by, we can expect a fun, whip-smart discussion on all things scientific.

“I loved the 2019 arena tour because it gave me the opportunity to discuss the most profound ideas, with tens of thousands of people in front of the most spectacular images of the Universe," says Cox. "When the tour was over, I immediately started thinking about how I could delve deeper, tell an even more profound story and make the show even more spectacular. I’m very excited about what has emerged!"

"I hope the evening will make people think about how fortunate and precious we are, how strange and wonderful our Universe is, and the limitless future we have to look forward to if we make the right choices over the coming decades.”

Brian Cox will be speaking at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday October 15. The evening show is sold out, but a 2.30pm matinee has been added, with tickets on sale now.