The youngest sibling in the Chef David family presents all-you-can-eat hotpot and a sushi train

The newest member of the Chef David family offers an all-you-can-eat hot pot and sushi train in a neon-illuminated locale that looks more like a modern art museum than a restaurant.

When you arrive, you’ll walk through a foyer lit up with neon typography and art and pass through a curtain of chains where you’ll be greeted by a staff member. They’ll escort you through a secret door through which a world of high-end Asian fusion cuisine resides.

For $115 per person, you will receive a Shabu Shabu set menu that begins with a seasonal tasting menu. Afterwards, you’ll select one of eight soup bases for your hot pot and keep an eye on the sushi train for the tastiest ingredients to add into your broth.

There are 40 different ingredients to choose from, including M9+ blood Wagyu with truffle paste, abalone, scallop and black truffle prawn balls. If you’re new to hot pot or unfamiliar with some of the ingredients, don’t fret – each item is sign-posted with hot pot cooking instructions.

You can also order off the extensive à la carte menu, which features an assortment of appetisers, sashimi, and a selection of Wagyu and Peking duck. For a luxe experience, try the uni ikura chirashi – premium grade fresh Tasmanian sea urchin on a bed of sushi rice served with salmon caviar.

Pair your meal with a glass of wine from their near-exclusively Australian wine menu, a glass of sake or whiskey or a cocktail based on natural environmental phenomena.

Browse the menu on their website, and bookings are required and can be made here.