Evergreen's chef series promises a culinary tour de force

To celebrate the launch of its latest event space Evergreen, Crown Melbourne has invited three exceptional chefs to host a monthly series in its dining space.

Join chef and co-owner of Farmer’s Daughters, Alejandro Saravia as he kicks off the series with a five-course Peruvian-inspired menu highlighting the best of Victorian produce from Thursday July 22 to Saturday July 24.

Following this, Penfolds Magill Estate’s head chef Scott Huggins will show off his Michelin-starred restaurant experience with a menu centred around Mayura Beef and newly-released wines from The Penfolds Australia Collection 2021 on Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14.

The series will culminate with chef-restaurateur, TV presenter and author Peter Kuruvita who will present a multi-course Sri Lankan-inspired menu that explores signature dishes from his restaurant Noosa Beach House. Kuruvita will also host an afternoon high tea touting Dilmah Ceylon tea-infused dishes and drinks across Saturday and Sunday, September 18-19.

Tickets across the Chef Series are now available to purchase here, and will run from July to September on set dates at Evergreen in the Crown Towers Hotel, 8 Whiteman St, Southbank.