A magical, one-day event comes to Fed Square to celebrate two decades of Harry Potter

Christmas at Hogwarts always looked pretty magical in the Harry Potter film series – and this December you'll be able to experiene a sliver of that magic in Melbourne.

On Tuesday, December 7, Fed Square is being transmogrified into Christmas in the Wizarding World: a free, one-day-only event celebrating the 20 years of the Boy Who Lived.

As part of the event there will be a screening of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on Fed Square's huge outdoor screen, a special live performance by the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (which has now reopened at the Princess Theatre) and a virtual wand workshop with Paul Harris – a wand choreographer who worked across the Harry Potter films.

Giveaways and prizes are also up for grabs, and costumes are encouraged if you feel like dressing up. It all kicks off from 5pm on December 7 – visit the website for more info.