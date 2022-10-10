Time Out says

The Cluster has been around for nearly a decade, and in that time, it's won accolades like Qantas Magazine's 'Best Co-working Space in 2019' award and was voted 'Australia's Leading Co-working Space' by the Huffington Post. Experience a vibrant community, stylish business lounge, luxury event spaces, meeting rooms, phone booths, kitchens and more, as well as 360-degree views of the CBD skyline. And because Cluster is part of the Flexi Group, a global co-working provider with 45 locations across nine countries, your membership will also give you access to international workspaces.