Two people sitting on couches in CBD co-working space, Cluster.
Photograph: Cluster
The Cluster has been around for nearly a decade, and in that time, it's won accolades like Qantas Magazine's 'Best Co-working Space in 2019' award and was voted 'Australia's Leading Co-working Space' by the Huffington Post. Experience a vibrant community, stylish business lounge, luxury event spaces, meeting rooms, phone booths, kitchens and more, as well as 360-degree views of the CBD skyline. And because Cluster is part of the Flexi Group, a global co-working provider with 45 locations across nine countries, your membership will also give you access to international workspaces. 

Tracey Cheung

Details

Address:
Level 17
31 Queen Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
thecluster.com.au
(03) 9008 5980
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm
