Colour Warehouse Party - Jamsheed Wines

Things to do, Food and drink Jamsheed Wines , Preston Saturday May 29 2021
Jamsheed Wines
Photograph: Supplied
Jamsheed Wines is transforming into an all-day party space thanks to Colour Club

Head down to Preston's Jamsheed Winery for a celebration of local music, wine, food and live visuals. 
The duo behind Carlton nightclub Colour Club will transform the winery into a pumping all-day party headed by local selectors Emelyne, Lori, Andras, Instant Peterson, In2stellar, Zjoso,Sophie McAlister and J.Hookway.
Live visuals by record label and visual installation connoiseurs 56k Records and Mikaela Stafford will span the venue, and Jamsheed's resident restaurant, Josie, will take care of culinary business with a menu spruiking seasonal produce. Of course, Jamsheed will take care of everything on the wine front, too. 
To head to this day-long affair purchase your tickets for $50 a pop (plus booking fee) here. It's set to run on Saturday, May 29 from 2pm to 11pm at Jamsheed Wines, 4 Albert Street, Preston.

By: Rushani Epa

Details
Event website: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/colour-warehouse-party-jamsheed-winery-tickets-152301007413
Venue name: Jamsheed Wines
Address: 14 Albert St
Preston
3053
Price: $50+BF

Dates And Times
