Combine creativity and wine in this relaxed beginners' art class

If you've always wanted to have a crack at painting, but you’ve never had the courage to sign up for a class, now is the time to take the plunge with Cork & Chroma. This Collingwood studio runs daily beginners’ painting sessions, fuelled by a healthy serve of wine.

The three-hour classes cater to novice painters looking to create surrealist dreamscapes or work on life-like strokes with acrylics on canvas. An in-house artist will take you through a step-by-step tutorial to help you paint a masterpiece to take home. And if you’re into grown-up grape juice, bring a bottle of your favourite vino to stoke those creative fires and help you laugh through any colourful mishaps.

Once lockdown ends, the sessions will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm to 10pm and on Sundays from 2pm and 5pm.