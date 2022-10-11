Time Out says

This large and vibrant co-working space in St Kilda is close to the beach and features an on-site café. Members will have access to professional events, including upskilling workshops and sessions on subjects like digital marketing, financial planning, meditation and leadership, and wellness activities like yoga and meditation sessions. Network with other members at B.A.S. Club, an initiative aimed to help businesses connect, grow and learn from each other, and make new friends at Friday night drinks.