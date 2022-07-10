Time Out says

Winter seems like the time to hide under the doona and get reacquainted with your Netflix queue, but that is absolutely the wrong approach. Cold weather brings with it a kind of magic in the form of frosty air and clear, still views that seem to go on forever, and this is especially the case in regional Victoria.

If you're keen to head on a cool-climate caper but aren't sure where to begin, you're in luck: after the huge success of its inaugural festival last year, the East Gippsland Winter Festival is making a triumphant return. Rug up and hit the road for a 24-day festival packed with lavish winter feasts, fantastical art installations, live music, lantern parades and more.

This year, the festivities kick off on June 17 and coincide with the winter solstice and Victorian school holidays. Head to Bairnsdale on June 18 for Beers, BBQ and Beats, a family-friendly celebration of art, music, good food and craft beer, or visit Iceworks Studio between June 17-26 for the F/LAMP Exhibition, where local craftspeople and artists exhibit their lamp creations for the chance to win a prize.

Renaissance fans can head to Bruthen on July 2 for Mediaeval Bonfire Night, an evening filled with sword fights, costumes and feasting, and those in desperate need of some rest and relaxation can head to Metung Hot Springs from June 22 for three weeks of wellness, including long soaks and yoga sessions.

If live music is your jam, there is an abundance of mini-festivals to choose from. Join Sailors Grave for Deep in the Weeds Festival, a three-day event from July 8-10 centred around weird and wonderful beers and music, or dress like a star on June 25 for the High Country Star Party, where you can listen to live music, indulge in wine and cheese and use telescopes to view the galaxy above.

These highlights only scratch the surface, with a total of more than 80 events to choose from. To browse the program and start plotting your winter getaway, visit the East Gippsland Winter Festival website.

