Bendigo Art Gallery collaborates with the Graceland archives for a huge, unprecedented Elvis exhibition

Get ready Victoria, because the King is coming to Bendigo Art Gallery. Elvis: Direct from Graceland is a major new exhibition coming exclusively to the regional art gallery from March 19, 2022, and it's set to explore Elvis Presley – his life and his work – in one of the most comprehensive exhibitions in Australia.

Bendigo Art Gallery has collaborated with the Graceland archives to get unprecedented access, presenting around 300 artefacts belonging to Elvis himself and is flying in direct from his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee. These artefacts include a number of his iconic jumpsuits, plus his military uniforms, 1976 Red Bicentennial Custom Harley Davidson, first ever job application, childhood crayon box and even some of his daughter Lisa Marie's baby clothes. For the first time in Australia, visitors to the exhibition can also view Elvis' red convertible 1960 MG that featured in his 1961 movie Blue Hawaii.

Angie Marchese, Vice President Archives and Exhibits at Elvis Presley Enterprises, said: "It is a great honour to work alongside the creative team at the Bendigo Art Gallery to bring this unprecedented, detailed and comprehensive look into Elvis’ life and career to Australia. While Elvis was never able to visit Australia himself, it brings us great pride at Graceland to know that his legacy and music lives on there. We look forward to sharing a glimpse into Elvis’ life with the fans in Australia."

Fans can expect the exhibition to cover Elvis' life from his infancy in Tupelo, Mississippi, to his breakout songs, army service, movies and Las Vegas years. Elvis: Direct from Graceland also reveals more about the man behind the flared white jumpsuit, however, looking at the rock'n'roll star's devotion to his parents, Graceland home, and love for motorcycles, horses and books.

Elvis: Direct from Graceland opens at Bendigo Art Gallery on March 19, 2022. Tickets are available now.