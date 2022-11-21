Time Out says

Carved into the hinterland of Arthurs Seat on the Mornington Peninsula is a garden of outdoor delights for kids and adults alike

Enchanted Adventure allows visitors to get up close to the treetops with a Canopy Walk or a Sky Scramble. The Grand Tree Surf climbing challenge offers an experience for those feeling a little more daring. It features more than 50 obstacles across five levels, including bridges, a rock climbing wall, a Tarzan Swing and ziplines linked to tree-based platforms up to ten metres high.

For something more down to earth, there are seven different mazes to weave through, as well as tube slides, colourful themed gardens, picnic areas, hedge topiary, giant sculptures and brainteaser puzzles. Follow this up with a mellowing tipple at a nearby winery, brewery or gin distillery by purchasing one of Enchanted Adventure’s local packages.