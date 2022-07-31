Time Out says

Ever thought about what it would be like to be a ghost? Floating around, haunting a hotel ravaged by fire?

Eulogy is the latest immersive sound experience from Melbourne company Realscape Productions, the team behind the brilliantly scary Séance, which has had two successful runs in Melbourne. That experience was legitimately terrifying, conjuring up nefarious spirits inside a shipping container using nothing but cutting edge 3D sound design and some lowkey seat vibrations.

This time around, the creators ask you to be plunged into darkness to explore "the relative merits of an embodied human conscious experience, versus one that only exists in the imagination." We don't know exactly what to expect from Eulogy, and that's part of the fun. What we do know is that the shipping container has been fitted out with a scary-looking line of transparent caged sections, each with a set of headphones.

All we can really hope for is that we can emerge safely, back in our corporeal body when it's all over, but judging by past Darkfield experiences, anything is possible.