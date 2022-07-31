Melbourne
Eulogy

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Park Melbourne, Melbourne
  1. A shipping container is filled with seating sections, each lined by a low cage, with a set of headphones hanging at the side
    Photographer: Susanne Dietz
  2. A shipping container is filled with seating sections, each lined by a low cage, with a set of headphones hanging at the side
    Photograph: Alex Purcell
Immersive in-the-dark experience, Darkfield, brings a new theme to town - and this time, you're probably dead

Ever thought about what it would be like to be a ghost? Floating around, haunting a hotel ravaged by fire? 

Eulogy is the latest immersive sound experience from Melbourne company Realscape Productions, the team behind the brilliantly scary Séance, which has had two successful runs in Melbourne. That experience was legitimately terrifying, conjuring up nefarious spirits inside a shipping container using nothing but cutting edge 3D sound design and some lowkey seat vibrations. 

This time around, the creators ask you to be plunged into darkness to explore "the relative merits of an embodied human conscious experience, versus one that only exists in the imagination." We don't know exactly what to expect from Eulogy, and that's part of the fun. What we do know is that the shipping container has been fitted out with a scary-looking line of transparent caged sections, each with a set of headphones.

All we can really hope for is that we can emerge safely, back in our corporeal body when it's all over, but judging by past Darkfield experiences, anything is possible.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

Details

Event website:
www.darkfield.com.au/darkfield-melbourne
Address:
Park Melbourne
132–138 Little Bourke Street
Melbourne
3000
Price:
$30

Dates and times

