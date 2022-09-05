Melbourne
EziStreat Kitchen

  • North Melbourne
Time Out says

Get a meal from your favourite street food vendors and kick back in the beer garden

EziStreat is a neighbourhood food hall and events and retail space that has just popped up in the heart of North Melbourne, celebrating all things community with local vendors and retailers. Here you’ll find Melbourne's global cult food favourites all in one place, including Etto Pasta, Shimbashi Soba, Burrito Bae and Parco Ramen, with its list of food vendors only growing.

While you’re there, you can even stop by the Japanese ‘Konbini’ pantry reminiscent of convenience stores in Japan, meander through the retailers and grab a brew from the bar to enjoy in the vibey beer garden. It's the one-stop-shop for grabbing a feed, hanging out with friends, shopping and checking out local artists, any day of the week. 

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
275 Macaulay Rd
North Melbourne
Melbourne
3051
Contact:
www.ezistreat.co
+61 451 248 282
Opening hours:
Mon-Thurs 7:30am-8pm, Fri 7:30am-10pm, Sat 8am-10pm, Sun 8:30am-8pm
