Time Out says

EziStreat is a neighbourhood food hall and events and retail space that has just popped up in the heart of North Melbourne, celebrating all things community with local vendors and retailers. Here you’ll find Melbourne's global cult food favourites all in one place, including Etto Pasta, Shimbashi Soba, Burrito Bae and Parco Ramen, with its list of food vendors only growing.

While you’re there, you can even stop by the Japanese ‘Konbini’ pantry reminiscent of convenience stores in Japan, meander through the retailers and grab a brew from the bar to enjoy in the vibey beer garden. It's the one-stop-shop for grabbing a feed, hanging out with friends, shopping and checking out local artists, any day of the week.