Time Out says

From 1984 to 2001, the Melbourne Fringe Parade was one of the most beloved events in the Victorian calendar. We've been missing the fun for over 20 years, but in 2022, it's back – and better than ever.

As Melbourne Fringe returns to the city again this October with a huge program of events to celebrate their 40th birthday, the festival is also bringing back the much-loved Fringe Parade and Lygon Street Block Party for a big b'day blowout on October 15.

From 3pm, the free parade will take over Lygon Street (between Faraday and Queensbury Streets), culminating in a huge block party during the middle weekend of the festival's packed schedule.

“The return of the Fringe Festival Parade will showcase the very best Melbourne has to offer," says Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos, "and the flow-on effects of hundreds of festival-goers each night enjoying the city and its restaurants and bars will be enormous.”

"We knew there was only one way to celebrate Melbourne Fringe’s 40th birthday, and that’s with the return of our iconic Parade for the first time since 2001," says Melbourne Fringe Creative Director and CEO Simon Abrahams. "We’ll see the return of our iconic Waiters’ Race (where Lygon Street restaurants race without spilling a latte), plus have live music, roving performances, participatory dances and more in our block party to close to event. Of course, there’ll be after parties in Lygon Street venues – including the Festival Hub at Trades Hall – to keep the party going all night.”

For more information, check out the Melbourne Fringe website.