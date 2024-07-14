The magical Kryal Castle is set to transform into Frozen Kingdom these winter school holidays, as part of Ballarat's Winter Festival. A spellbinding kids program is taking place across three fun-filled weeks of the festival, inviting kids to meet dragons, battle evil queens, and discover the tale of the kingdom’s long-lost princess.

Step into a storybook world where a kingdom has been overtaken by an evil snow Queen who has cursed the land with an eternal winter. The adventure begins at Jesters Theatre with the tale of the kingdom's icy past and a hero foretold, at The Story of the Lost Princess theatre show which you can catch at 11am or 1:15pm. Make your way to Trial By Fire at the Main Arena where knights will battle with steel and flame to defeat the evil Queen. Once the battle is won, stick around for a dragon meet and greet where you can pat these ferocious, fire-breathing creatures.

Plenty of other family-friendly activities will also be going down across the day. Try your hand at mystical potion making by signing up for a lesson at the Wizard Classroom for $20. Be transformed into a princess or creature with face-painting on offer for $10. Or, brush up on your medieval skills at the Archery range, Axe throwing range and Knight school where you’ll be equipped with a sword and shield and taught battle tactics under the tutelage of Kryal Castles Master-at-Arms. Don’t leave home empty-handed, stop by the snowflake ornament making workshops, where you’ll be given dough and cookie cutters to create your own decorations.

Frozen Kingdom is open from 10am-4pm all school holidays (June 29 to July 14) with an encore weekend from July 20-21. Tickets start from $26.50 with family passes available. Get yours here.