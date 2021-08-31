Darebin's arts festival forges ahead online this September

Darebin's Fuse arts festival isn't letting something like lockdown stop it from running. For its spring 2021 outing the festival is transforming into Fuse Digital – three weeks of online, at home and restriction-safe arts events.

It all kicks off Saturday, September 4 with Ganbu Gulin. Uncle Bill Nicholson will lead a culturally inclusive Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Welcome to Country before documentary Ganbu Gulin is released online. The film can be viewed online for the entire festival and shares the story of how Darebin's Aboriginal Advisory Committee led the local Change the Date campaign, as well as launching a new Welcome all Darebin Citizens to Country ritual.

Fuse's The Market Record is an audio work that makes your weekly shop a little more interesting. This solo audio tour takes you around Preston Market using a smartphone (or printed instructions). Keep in mind you can only take part in the event if you're able to travel to the market under the health restrictions at the time.

Spaced is another digital event happening during Fuse. Local disabled artist Jess Kapuscinski Evans presents an online performance and zine that tackles some of our biggest taboos; everything from religion to "curing" disabilities.

Many Fuse Digital events are free or have a minimal ticket fee ($5). Visit the website for more information.