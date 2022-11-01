Time Out says

Want a spooky experience at your own pace? Ghosts of Melbourne: Haunted City is a vast self-guided ghost hunt through the Melbourne CBD. It has all the bones of a classic ghost tour, but with a twist. Think riddles to solve and treasure to hunt. Melbourne has plenty of secrets and it’s safe to say you won’t look at your much-trodden streets the same way after this one.

All you need to do to get in on the spooky action is show up at 211 Flinders Street between October 26 to 31, bring your smartphone and download the app.