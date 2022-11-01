Melbourne
Ghosts of Melbourne: Haunted City

  • Things to do, Walks and tours
  • Flinders Street Station, Melbourne
A group of teenagers or young adults dressed up in Halloween costumes.
Photograph: Questo
Time Out says

Want a spooky experience at your own pace? Ghosts of Melbourne: Haunted City is a vast self-guided ghost hunt through the Melbourne CBD. It has all the bones of a classic ghost tour, but with a twist. Think riddles to solve and treasure to hunt. Melbourne has plenty of secrets and it’s safe to say you won’t look at your much-trodden streets the same way after this one.

All you need to do to get in on the spooky action is show up at 211 Flinders Street between October 26 to 31, bring your smartphone and download the app.

Written by
Ashleigh Hastings

Details

Event website:
questoapp.com/events/halloween-ghosts-of-melbourne-haunted-city?sscid=a1k6_fwpuo&
Address:
Flinders Street Station
Cnr Flinders St & Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Price:
$4.99
Opening hours:
Daily

Dates and times

