Time Out says

Shiver me timbers – sailors, mad doctors and ladies of the night are the ghosts you could encounter in this tour

Did you know that Williamstown was actually Victoria’s original capital? A settlement that old is just bursting with eerie stories and scary spirits, especially when you’re on a lamplight tour.

This tour of Victoria’s most history-steeped seaport will take you through abandoned morgues and forgotten burial grounds, as well as streets once frequented by convicts and drunken sailors. These days though, these alleys are home to far more apparitions. Book via Lantern Ghost Tours.