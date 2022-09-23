Melbourne
Timeout

Grand Final Eve Bottomless G&T

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Around Richmond, Richmond
  1. The Brogan's Way Distillery sign above a painted garage door
    Photograph: Supplied/Brogan's Way
  2. Blurred image of people walking in front of a neon lit bar
    Photograph: Supplied/Brogan's Way
  3. A group of friends cheers with their gin and tonic cocktails
    Photograph: Supplied/Brogan's Way
  4. A bottle of Brogan's Way Strawberries and Cream Gin and a pink gin and tonic
    Photograph: Supplied/Brogan's Way
  5. A bottle of Hearts Afire Brogan's Way gin and a glass of orange coloured gin and tonic
    Photograph: Supplied/Brogan's Way
Time Out says

Get geared up for the Grand Final with bottomless Gin and Tonics at Brogan's Way Distillery and Bar in Richmond

Get in the Grand Final spirit with bottomless Gin & Tonics at Brogan’s Way Distillery and Bar on Grand Final Eve, Friday September 23, 2022. With only two two-hour sessions available between 1-3pm and 4-6pm, gin lovers should get booking fast so as not to miss out on the festivities. 

Brogan’s Way is a Melbourne-based distillery located in Richmond that was created in 2018 by a father-daughter duo who are passionate about creating spirits for all occasions, often using native ingredients and Australian botanicals.

For $69pp, a ticket will get you bottomless access to a selection of Brogan’s Way G&T varieties, including Strawberries & Cream Gin with Capi Dry Tonic, Hearts Afire Gin with Strangelove Dirty Tonic and Passionfruit Gin Cup with Capi Yuzu Tonic. 

To keep you going through the two-hour session, a ticket also includes a grazing box filled with canapés such as Peking duck pancakes, bruschetta trios, seared lamb on croutons and mini pear and raspberry crumbles. A vegetarian grazing box is also available. 

It's a great addition to your long weekend schedule and a surefire way to get rowdy for the granny, so book in now at the Brogan's Way website.

Jade Solomon
Jade Solomon

Details

Event website:
brogansway.com.au/bottomless-gt-september-23-2022/
Address:
Around Richmond
Around Richmond
Richmond
Melbourne
3121
Contact:
03 9428 8173
Price:
$69
Opening hours:
1-3pm & 4-6pm

Dates and times

