Get geared up for the Grand Final with bottomless Gin and Tonics at Brogan's Way Distillery and Bar in Richmond

Get in the Grand Final spirit with bottomless Gin & Tonics at Brogan’s Way Distillery and Bar on Grand Final Eve, Friday September 23, 2022. With only two two-hour sessions available between 1-3pm and 4-6pm, gin lovers should get booking fast so as not to miss out on the festivities.

Brogan’s Way is a Melbourne-based distillery located in Richmond that was created in 2018 by a father-daughter duo who are passionate about creating spirits for all occasions, often using native ingredients and Australian botanicals.

For $69pp, a ticket will get you bottomless access to a selection of Brogan’s Way G&T varieties, including Strawberries & Cream Gin with Capi Dry Tonic, Hearts Afire Gin with Strangelove Dirty Tonic and Passionfruit Gin Cup with Capi Yuzu Tonic.

To keep you going through the two-hour session, a ticket also includes a grazing box filled with canapés such as Peking duck pancakes, bruschetta trios, seared lamb on croutons and mini pear and raspberry crumbles. A vegetarian grazing box is also available.

It's a great addition to your long weekend schedule and a surefire way to get rowdy for the granny, so book in now at the Brogan's Way website.