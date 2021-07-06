This permanent food precinct brings 50 different vendors to the West

Grazeland is an exciting permanent venue in Spotswood that spans over 10,000 square metres and hosts 50 food vendors, both sweet and savoury, plus three bars, artisan stalls and more. Pick up some loukoumades from Lokma Lokma, traditional Scottish cuisine from Kilted Haggis, Sri Lankan street food from Drums, Nashville fried chicken from Charchella by Fins, cheesecake on a stick from Stix and heaps more. A rotating schedule of entertainers and live performances on two stages will round out your evening of entertainment.

Grazeland is open every weekend of the year on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. It's located right beside Scienceworks in Spotswood, flanked by the looming West Gate Bridge and with the Yarra River and the CBD skyline visible in the background. Grazeland is a walkable distance from the train station, otherwise, there's on-site and street parking available.