If you’re a fan of all things Gala, Fuji and Granny Smith, Harcourt’s Applefest is for you

An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but they’re they very thing that will pull in the crowds at Harcourt’s Applefest. The yearly festival celebrates all of the region's local produce, but apples really are the stars of the festival – they’re what Harcourt is known for, after all.

Travel to Harcourt the weekend of March 6 or 13 to take part in Applefest. There will be a market, a kids' carnival, an art show, lots of live entertainment and even a pool party. But first and foremost is the fruit, so let’s talk apples. One of the event’s major highlights is the baking competition, with prizes awarded for apple cake, apple muffins and apple pie (no packet mixes here, people). If you prefer your apples alcoholic, sample some of Harcourt’s craft apple ciders. Craft beers and wine will also be available, as a number of award-winning wineries call the Harcourt region home.

The Harcourt Applefest is free to visit, but if you want to drop your sproglets off at the kids' carnival then you’ll need to purchase tickets – they will go on sale closer to the event date.