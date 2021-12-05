We found the perfect way to alleviate some of that festive season tension and it involves kittens and cuddles

The Cat Protection Society of Victoria has launched cat cuddling sessions just in time for Christmas. VIP (Very Important Petter) sessions can be purchased as a gift voucher, and recipients will be entitled to a 30 minute cuddle-fest with the kittens at the CPS's Greensborough shelter.

Tickets are only $25 and include cuddles for either two adults and two children or one adult and three children. Tickets also include a tour of the Greensborough shelter and a voucher that can be redeemed for a coffee or hot chocolate at Purrfect Paw Café.

The proceeds from the CPS's cat cuddling vouchers will help the organisation continue to care for and rehome cats and kittens in need. The sessions also give the cats and kittens that call the CPS home some much-needed affection and socialisation.

Cat cuddling vouchers can be purchased via the Cat Protection Society's website.