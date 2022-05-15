Ashley Scott, Executive Director of Rainbow Families, talks the significance of the day – and how we can support the queer, trans and intersex community year-round

May 17 is an important date for the international LGBTIQA+ community. It marks the day that, 31 years ago, the World Health Organisation officially removed homosexuality from the Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems. In 2022, May 17 is recognised as a celebration of LGBTIQA+ folk and brings the broader community together to raise awareness for the work still needed to combat discrimination.

Ashley Scott is the executive director of Rainbow Families, an organisation that works year-round to create resources for LGBTIQA+ families and their children – helping those that may be isolated due to social pressures, financial difficulties or discrimination. We asked Scott to talk about the significance of IDAHOBIT and the best ways to celebrate and support the queer community on May 17, and every day of the year.

Rainbow Families Ashley Scott, executive director of Rainbow Families

What is IDAHOBIT?

"IDAHOBIT is a day to celebrate the LGBTIQA+ community and an opportunity to reflect on all of the discrimination that has been removed for the LGBTIQA+ community in recent years. Alarmingly, 75 per cent of LGBTIQA+ youth experience some form of discrimination – we have a long way to go until all LGBTIQA+ people are equal, and all discrimination against LGBTIAQ+ people is removed."

What are some ways that people can support the LGBTIQA+ community year-round?

"LGBTIQA+ people rely on our allies throughout the year to have our backs. We know that discrimination still happens – inappropriate remarks are made behind our backs, and organisations are still not always totally accepting of us. We get tired of always having to fight for our rights, self-advocacy is exhausting.

Support from our allies is so important – calling out inappropriate comments, letting people know that even though you have been able to tick male or female on a form, not everyone will be included by binary forms. Small gestures like this can have a huge impact on our community, they are simple ways for allies to be able to support our community."

How will you be celebrating May 17 with your friends, family and community?

"At Rainbow Families, we use IDAHOBIT to remind our community of the work we have done to remove the discrimination that LGBTIQA+ parents face. An example of this is the changes to Australian Passport application forms which are now inclusive of diverse families. We will also use the momentum of the day to refocus our efforts on our current advocacy campaign, which is working to ensure that all children’s parents are recognised as their legal parents.

IDAHOBIT is also a day that reminds us to talk to our kids about discrimination – what discrimination looks like, what impact discrimination can have on our community, and what they can do to stop discrimination when they see it."