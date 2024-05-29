Melbourne
Two women at a cafe drinking coffee
Photograph: Supplied | Shutterstock

How to spend a day in Melbourne’s Eastern suburb Boronia

From creative workshops to great coffee, Melbourne’s outer suburbs have plenty to fill your day with

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with Knox City Council
Nestled in the Foothills of the Dandenong Ranges, you’ll find a number of quirky shops and wallet-friendly restaurants that make up the City of Knox. Home to suburbs like Boronia, Ferntree Gully and Bayswater, these leafy outer city spots are the perfect place to escape to if you want to avoid the crowd swells of the CBD. 

Whether you’re heading up to the Hills for the scenic drive or coming down from the mountains for the slightly warmer weather, we recommend you stop in at Boronia where you can explore the best of the area including local parks, art trails, stunning murals and, most importantly, good coffee.

Start your day at Forage Food Store for a hearty breakfast and caffeine fix, then walk it off at the nearby Boronia Park. Bring the kids along for a few hours of indoor fun at Knox LeisureWorks and Pool which has water playgroups for bubs and a gym for the parents. 

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, you can refuel with a warming bowl at Ramen and Dumpling House, flavourful curry from Lala’s Kitchen or the beloved South Melbourne Market dim sims from Eric’s Kitchen Dim Sims. Next up is Miss Bunny Café for a sweet treat and Victoria Elixir Coffee Roasters for your final cup of the day.

Stop in at Boronia Library for author talks, origami workshops and photography exhibits, or head to Boronia Radio Controlled Car Club if racing cars is more your speed. End the day at the family-run Metro Cinema for low-priced tickets, and bring along some organic snacks from Seedtime and Harvest Wholefoods.

Find out more about the area here

