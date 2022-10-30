Time Out says

Dress your four-legged friend in the spookiest, wackiest or cutest costume you can find for this popular Halloween event

In what has to be the most paws-itively adorable event on the Halloween calendar this year, hundreds of dogs and their owners are expected to descend upon the streets of Port Melbourne for the beloved Howl-o-ween Paw Parade.

All pooches great and small are invited to strut their stuff, with the furry cavalcade kicking off at 10am on October 30 from the corner of Rouse and Bay Streets. Following on from the parade there will be a free trick or treat trail for the kids, live entertainment, fun competitions, prizes to win and market stalls loaded with pup-friendly goodies.

Best of all, 100 per cent of the $10 registration fee goes directly to Guide Dogs Australia. If that’s not a good enough excuse to pop Fido in a pumpkin outfit and head down to join the fun, we don’t know what is. Oh, and dressing to match your furry friend is highly encouraged.

Registrations for the Howl-o-ween Paw Parade are now open. For more information, head to the website.

