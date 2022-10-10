Time Out says

Hub Australia is more than just a workspace; it recognises the need for human connection, access to the right technology and a hospitality-led experience. With six locations across Melbourne covering the CBD, St Kilda and Richmond, Hub's sophisticated spaces are full of natural light and lush greenery, with amenities to elevate your workday. A membership at Hub gets you access to a workspace, alongside a podcast studio, bookable meeting spaces, an on-site café, end-of-trip facilities, a relaxation space, an exercise studio, phone booths and break-out spaces. It also provides networking opportunities through its event program.