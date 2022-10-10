Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hub Australia

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne
A co-working space within a Collins Street heritage building.
Photograph: Hub Australia
Advertising

Time Out says

Spend your workday in one of Hub's state-of-the-art workspaces across several heritage buildings

Hub Australia is more than just a workspace; it recognises the need for human connection, access to the right technology and a hospitality-led experience. With six locations across Melbourne covering the CBD, St Kilda and Richmond, Hub's sophisticated spaces are full of natural light and lush greenery, with amenities to elevate your workday. A membership at Hub gets you access to a workspace, alongside a podcast studio, bookable meeting spaces, an on-site café, end-of-trip facilities, a relaxation space, an exercise studio, phone booths and break-out spaces. It also provides networking opportunities through its event program.

Written by
Tracey Cheung

Details

Address:
Level 3
162 Collins Street
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.hubaustralia.com/locations/melbourne/hub-collins-street
1300 482 611
Opening hours:
Daily 9am-5pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.