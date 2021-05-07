Discover a different side to the sugarcane spirit

Gin is certainly having its moment. Whisky has been getting love for years. So it's high time that rum gets the praise and recognition it deserves.

Whitehart is hosting a huge rum festival to celebrate the sugarcane spirit, with more than 30 distilleries around the world offering tastes of more than 80 different rums.

There will also be masterclasses, Jamaican food, a tiki bar, DJs, live entertainment and an expert rum panel. You can even buy tiki mugs to take home.

Bartenders from Time Out People's Choice 2019 bar Ends and Means will be taking over the rooftop bar and serving up sustainable cocktails.

The courtyard will be transformed into a bottle shop full of hard-to-find rums. Collectors and novices alike will be able to snap up the perfect bottle to add to or start a collection.

Keen to know more about how to use rum and what brands to buy? Masterclasses are also on offer to help you swot up.

There are two sessions, noon and 3.30pm, and tickets are $48.