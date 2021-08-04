Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's an indoor skydiving centre in Melbourne

Want to enjoy all the thrills of skydiving without actually leaping out of a plane? An indoor skydiving experience called iFly might be for you.

Imagine a specially designed wind tunnel that’s been turned upright so that the air travels upwards. Now picture yourself caught in that powerful updraft. This is indoor skydiving.

It’s a concept used by the skydiving community to practice their free-fall technique. It really does feel like you’re suspended in mid-air, thanks to this giant propeller blasting air. It’s loud, as you can imagine, but also extremely safe, because you’re never more than a few metres from the ground.

IFly has been around the world (including the US, UK, France, Dubai, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand and Singapore) for over 20 years now, and this is the brand’s second Australian outpost.

Anyone aged three and up can try it and prices start at $79.95 per person.