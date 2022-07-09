Illuminate: How Science Comes to Light

Time Out says

Find out how light works at this neon, glowing, festival-themed exhibit

Head to Scienceworks for a brand new exhibition focusing on the science of light. Kids and adults alike will love this exploration of light and colour, featuring interactive exhibits, neon displays, and even an invisible laser sensor chamber.

With an illuminated colour-mixing station, a giant kaleidoscope and more, the hands-on, interactive play is an excellent introduction to the world of STEM for kids and will keep them entertained during the winter school holidays.

"Our new experience encourages play, exploration and creativity, reflecting our museum's role in fostering life-long engagement with STEM and preparing young Victorians for the science and technology-led workforce of the future," said Lynley Crosswell, the CEO of Museums Victoria.

The exhibition runs until July 9 at Scienceworks. Entry is $12, in addition to the $15 museum entry.

