When Inspire9 opened in 2008, it was Melbourne's first community-led co-working space for freelancers, creatives, start-ups and small businesses. Situated in Richmond within the heritage-listed Australian Knitting Mills building, it offers an abundance of naturally lit workspaces, height-adjustable desks, multi-sized meeting rooms equipped with AV media, community drinks, lockers, rooftop fitness classes, a games area and lounges for meetings. Fitness classes are included in memberships.